New Delhi: India's leading packaged snacks brand Bikano has announced the launch of six new masala-based products ahead of the upcoming festive season to further boost its product portfolio through an aggressive product-line expansion. The brand is expecting a sales surge of up to Rs 75 crore with the addition of the new masala range aimed primarily at consumers in the northern Hindi speaking belt.The new range of products includes multiple spice-based flavors to augment Bikano's presence in the rapidly growing 'traditional snack' segment.

With the launch of its new range 'Aloo Bhujia-Lemon Chaska', 'Chutney-Sev', 'Chatpata Mixture', 'Manpasand Mixture', 'Lajawaab Mixture''Daal Mixture' and 'Dry Fruit Mixture', Bikano expects to earn an additional revenue of Rs 75 crore. The brand is already worth over Rs. 1000 Cr. The launch comes ahead of the festive season and aims to capitalize on the expected demand surge during Holi including that of festive gifting.

"The salty snacks market in India has witnessed a remarkable evolution and growth in recent years. With a wide proliferation of Indian flavored packaged snacks, we have witnessed the introduction of multiple new product segments and diverse ethnic flavors. Thebhujia category and mixture category are two of the most rapidly growing salty snack segments in India and our new product line aims to leverage this market trend. Offering new products on regular basis has been prime focus of the brand. Apart from this, the new range is expected to give us a sales surge of up to Rs 75 crore in the coming fiscal," said Manish Agarwal, Director, Bikano.

The packaged food segment continued to witness impressive growth in the post COVID period as demand for packaged food items grew particularly in urban areas. With a mass vaccination programme offering hope of normalcy and an economic rebound, the sector is optimistic about buoyant demand this year.

“With the Holi season upon us, the demand for in-home snacks is bound to increase as people socialize more and experiment with new savouries. Gifting of packaged salty snacks is another area that has gained prominence in recent years and we are also expecting to capitalize on the festive gifting season to boost the sales of our new product range,” added Agarwal.

With an eye on the Hindi-speaking market in the initial phases, the company has made these products available through the country-wide network of GT outlets. Except Lajawaab Mixture, each of these products comes in a Rs. 5 and Rs. 10 pack. Lajawaab Mixture has been priced at Rs. 10 (40g), Rs. 109 (500g) and Rs. 55 (250g). Significantly enough, both Aloo Bhujia-Lemon Chaska and Chutney-Sev have the highest weight for this price point in this category offering true value for money.

Notably, the launch was attended by senior functionaries of the company including Manish Aggarwal, Director, Pankaj Agarwal, CEO and Sunil Bansal, CFO.

The new masala snacks range:

Aloo Bhujia-Lemon Chaska: A noodle-shaped Aloo Bhujia with a sharp lemony twist. Made with potato and maize flour as two base ingredients, a single bite of this delectable savoury is enough to draw and induce the food lover into wanting it more and developing a chaska or addiction for it in no time.

Chutney-Sev:A spiced-up chickpea flour and maize flour-based savoury, this comes with a thick, strong and dry texture and a more piquant and peppery taste.

Chatpata Mixture:A hot spicy savoury snack with an added zing that a food lover would find it very hard to resist.

Manpasand Mixture:A mouthwatering and taste bud-tingling snack, Manpasand mixture comes with the goodness of maize flour, chickpea flour, lentils and peanuts.

Lajawaab Mixture: A premium category snack with high dry fruit quantity perfectly suited to the palates of those inclined to healthy eating yet want their nutrition wrapped in taste.

Dal Mixture:A high-on-protein snack offering a triple tadka of masoor, chana andmoongdalspacked in the same delectable savoury.

Dry Fruit Mixture : Premium delicious crunchy spicy mixture containing potato sticks with richness of almonds, cashew, raisins.

About Bikano

Established back in 1950, Bikano is one of the foremost packaged snacks brands in the country. Tapping traditionally rich Indian culinary heritage and by way of its unique and signature offerings, it has come to occupy a permanent presence among consumers. What began as “Bikaner NamkeenBhandar”, a modest tuck shop in Chandni Chowk, has turned into a massive sweet and savouries brand. Today, it has presence in over 35 countries including the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Middle East, Africa and the Indian sub-continent. Within the country too, through a well-established distribution network, it maintains its presence at Retail, Modern trade, National and International Stores, Airports, Railways, Government Stores, Military and Police Canteens and Institutions.

Today, Bikano boasts of 5 major production facilities across New Delhi, Greater Noida, and Rai. Deploying technology to the fullest, Bikano products is packed under ambient conditions through an application called MAP (Modified Atmosphere Packaging). Bikano has been awarded ISO 9001:2000 by UL India Ltd while also being recognized as an HACCP and SQF 2000 CM-certified organization. Its quality standards are also in accord with the FDA’s as well as Australia’s and New Zealand’s regulations.

With a rise in demand for ready-to-eat food, Bikano has also ventured into the RTE segment.