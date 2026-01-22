Home

Bill Gates calls for urgent action as AI puts white-collar jobs at risk, asks governments to be prepared for...

New Delhi: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Tuesday, while addressing the World Economic Forum in Davos, warned that the growing use of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) could put white-collar jobs especially at risk. He further added that the governments are not fully prepared for this change yet, and there is very little time left. “Over the next four to five years, the impact of AI will become clearly visible not only on white-collar jobs but also on blue-collar jobs,” Bill Gates said.

He also said that governments must now take serious steps to address issues related to inequality. According to Bill Gates, the biggest question is whether people should be taught new skills or whether changes should be made to the tax system.

Here are some of the key takeaways from Bill Gates’ speech at Davos:

Gates acknowledged that so far the impact of AI has been limited, but this situation will not last long

Gates also said that AI is having a much faster and deeper impact than previous technological revolutions.

He pointed out that AI is already increasing productivity in software development and is eliminating low-skill jobs in sectors

Bill Gates said that if this transformation is not managed properly, the gap between the rich and the poor could widen further.

Confidence in India–US partnership

On the India-US relationship, Bill Gates said that both countries can serve as a strong foundation. According to him, India’s digital infrastructure and its ability to rapidly adopt AI will help it move forward. Gates expressed confidence that the strength of India–US relations will ultimately endure.

