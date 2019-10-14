New Delhi: Microsoft founder Bill Gates ranks second in the world’s rich list as per Bloomberg Billionaires Index with a net worth of $107 billion, stated a report. Besides, he is just a $ billion away from securing the number one rank in the global rich list. As on October 13, 2019, Jeff Bezos ranks first in the global billionaire list with a net worth of $108 billion, stated a report.

Earlier this year in July, reports stated that Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy owner Bernard Arnault had replaced Microsoft Corporation co-founder Bill Gates to take the world’s second-richest person spot in a biggest individual gain. Note that the net worth of billionaires varies in accordance with the varying market prices of the underlying equity assets.