Gautam Adani beats Mukesh Ambani, SpaceX's Elon Musk, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos! Top businessman and one of the richest individuals in India Gautam Adani has raked up more wealth than anyone in the world in the bygone year. This means, Gautam Adani, the Chairman of Adani Group, has more wealth surge than the founder and CEO of SpaceX Elon Musk, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, and the richest person in Asia Mukesh Ambani, as per a report by Bloomberg.

If we look into Adani's wealth surge, we will find that Adani's coffer rose from USD16.2 billion to a whopping USD50 billion in 2021. The growth of close to USD34 Billion has come within a year. In the same time span, Mukesh Ambani managed to garner USD8.1 billion. Notably, both Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk vying for the numero uno spot to become the World's Richest Person. Adani has even surged past Bezos and Musk's growth.

This has come after most of Adani stocks' shares rose by around 50 per cent. A few of them have even rallied more than 90 per cent. The flagship Adani Enterprises have rallied 90 per cent, Adani Total Gas Ltd witnessed a jump of 96 per cent, Adani Transmission rose by 79 per cent, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones Ltd. has gained more than 52 per cent. Adani Green Energy Ltd saw a growth of 12 per cent. However, in the previous year, the entity saw a staggering rise of 500 per cent.

Adani Power Ltd is worth USD2 billion, Adani Transmission Ltd is worth USD6 billion, Adani Enterprises Ltd is worth USD8 billion, Adani Total Gas Ltd. is worth USD8 billion, Adani Green Energy Ltd is worth USD18 billion, and Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd is worth USD9 billion.