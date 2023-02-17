Home

This Billionaire Investor Says Adani Crisis Will ‘Spark Democratic Revival’ In India, Govt Hits Back

During his speech, Soros said that the turmoil engulfing Gautam Adani’s business empire has sparked a punishing stock market selloff and shaken faith in India as an investment opportunity.

New Delhi: George Soros, the Hungarian-American, businessman and philanthropist has given an addendum to the heated political atmosphere in the country following the Adani crisis. Soros has directly taken on Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying, “Modi is silent on the subject, but he will have to answer questions from foreign investors and in parliament.”

“This will significantly weaken Modi’s stranglehold on India’s federal government and open the door to push for much-needed institutional reforms. I may be naive, but I expect a democratic revival in India,” Soros added while speaking ahead of the Munich Security Conference.

Union Minister Smriti Irani has come out strongly against the billionaire investor. She said, “Those who support Soros need to know that democracy has prevailed in India and continues to do so and as a party worker of the BJP, I can say that these designs to weaken Indian democracy will be met by the might of India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

“George Soros, who hedges bets against many countries, has now made known his ill intentions in the democratic processes of India,” she added, saying that Soros wants a government that is pliable to his needs for making his nefarious plans successful.

George Soros, 92, who has a net worth of about $8.5 billion, is the founder of the Open Society Foundations, which gives grants to groups and individuals that promote democracy, transparency and freedom of speech.

Adani Group’s listed companies have been facing a constant downfall in the stock market on almost all trading days ever since the publication of Hindenburg Research report on 24 January 2023. The sell-off sparked by the short seller’s report accusing Adani Group of parking funds abroad illegally and market manipulation has lost the conglomerate over $120 billion in market value.

