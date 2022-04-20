New Delhi: As the input costs continue to rise due to high inflation and fuel prices, the quick-service restaurants such as McDonalds and Dominos, bars and cafes are increasing prices by up to 15 per cent, according to a media report. The industry executives said that their raw material costs have increased by up to 30 per cent in the past three months, driving them to increase the prices by 15 per cent. If the trend continues, the restaurants may increase the prices even though they won’t do it at once and overnight.Also Read - WPI At 14.55 Per Cent, CPI At 6.95 Per Cent; What It Means For India? | Explained

"We can't increase menu prices overnight in sync with the inflation, but we are taking up pricing by 4-5 per cent, that too for our top-selling products. That is the only way we will be able to offset some of the inflation," Biryani Blues founder Raymond Andrews told ET.

On the other hand, Speciality Restaurants Chairman Anjan Chatterjee told the newspaper that it is now raising prices by at least five per cent after three years.

“We didn’t expect the impact of the Ukraine-Russia war to impact prices of raw materials such as sunflower oil and fuel to such a huge extent,” Chatterjee was quoted as saying in the report.

It must be noted that Speciality Restaurants runs multiple brands including Mainland China, Asia Kitchen and Sigree Global Grill.

The development comes as the retail inflation in March has gone up 17-month-high of 6.95 per cent. As per a recent survey by LocalCircles, a majority of people said they are paying more for vegetables in April than they paid in March. The inflation in March went up mainly due to a rise in food items.

Apart from inflation, fuel prices also remained high in Delhi and other parts of the country. At present, the price of petrol is at Rs 105.41 per litre in the national capital and Rs 120.51 per litre in Mumbai. The diesel prices are at Rs 96.67 a litre in Delhi and Rs 104.77 a litre in Mumbai.