Biocon Gets Rs 1070 Cr Boost From Kotak Special Situations Fund

Biocon posted a net loss of Rs 42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 (Q3 FY23) as against a profit of Rs 187 crore in the same period of the previous year (Q3 FY22).

New Delhi: Kotak Special Situations Fund (KSSF), managed by Kotak Investment Advisors Limited (KIAL), today announced an investment of Rs 1,070 crore in Biocon Limited (BL). Biocon will use the proceeds to finance Biocon Biologics’ acquisition of the biosimilars business of its partner Viatris to create a global vertically integrated biosimilars player.

Srini Sriniwasan, managing director, Kotak Investment Advisors Limited said, “This investment in Biocon comes at a pivotal point when Biocon is forward integrating its biosimilars business. Going forward Biocon will realize full revenues and profits from this business. With this, the USD 1 billion Kotak Special Situations Fund is fully committed. India continues to offer unique and attractive risk-adjusted opportunities for hybrid funding strategies.”

Eshwar Karra, CEO – Kotak Special Situations Fund at Kotak Investment Advisors Limited said, “We are delighted to partner with Biocon and this acquisition financing supports Biocon’s journey of becoming a world leading, fully integrated biosimilars enterprise.”

Bengaluru-based Biocon Limited (BL) is an innovation-led global bio-pharmaceuticals company that has developed and commercialized novel biologics, biosimilars and complex small molecule APIs in India and global markets and, generic formulations in US and Europe. Biocon Limited was founded by Kiran Mazumbdar-Shaw in 1978.

Biocon Biologics Limited (BBL), a subsidiary of Biocon Limited, is a fully integrated global biosimilars company that has commercialized eight biosimilars in key emerging and advanced markets such as the US and Europe and has a pipeline of 20 biosimilar assets across diabetology, oncology, immunology and other non-communicable diseases. It has many ‘firsts’ to its credit in the biosimilars industry.

Biocon posted a net loss of Rs 42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 (Q3 FY23) as against a profit of Rs 187 crore in the same period of the previous year (Q3 FY22). Biocon’s revenue from operations surged 35 per cent YoY to Rs 2,941 crore during Q3 FY23, compared with Rs 2,174 crore in the year-ago period. The company’s earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 35 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 723 crore for the quarter with a healthy EBITDA margin of 24 per cent.

Biocon shares ended 2.25 per cent lower on the NSE at Rs 222.05 apiece.

