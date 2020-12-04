New Delhi: Ugur Sahin, the co-founder of BioNTech SE on Thursday joined the world’s 500 richest people after the United Kingdom this week approved the use of a COVID-19 vaccine that the German firm created with Pfizer Inc. Also Read - COVID-19 Vaccine Will be Ready in Next Few Weeks: PM Modi at All-Party Meeting | Key Points

BioNTech's shares have jumped almost 8% this week and are up more than 250% for the year. Sahin is now the 493rd-richest person on the planet with a net worth of $5.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Sahin did not respond to a request for comment made through BioNTech's press office.

The UK became the first western country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine, clearing the way for the deployment of a shot that Pfizer and BioNTech have said is 95% effective in preventing illness. BioNTech is still waiting on a decision from the US Food and Drug Administration and European Union regulators.

The German firm previously focused on fighting cancer, but Sahin and his wife Ozlem Tureci — BioNTech’s chief medical officer — sharpened their focus on COVID-19 in January after reading a troubling study about the spread of the virus in a family that had visited Wuhan, China. Their results are a validation of the new type of drug that they’ve spent their careers chasing.

“It could open the pharmaceutical field for a new class of molecules,” Sahin said last month.

Turkish-born scientist Sahin is the sole shareholder of a German firm that controls an 18% stake in BioNTech, which raised $150 million from its US initial public offering last year, filings show.