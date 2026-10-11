BIS Faridabad branch office organises Grand Quality Walk on World Standards Day 2026

The theme of World Standards Day 2026 was Sustainable Development Goal 7 (SDG-7): Affordable and Clean Energy, highlighting the importance of access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all.

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Grand Quality Walk on World Standards Day 2026

Faridabad, October 9, 2026: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Faridabad Branch Office, organised a grand Quality Walk titled “Ek Kadam Gunwatta Ke Aur” (One Step Towards Quality) today to celebrate World Standards Day 2026. The programme was held from 7:00 AM to 8:00 AM, with the objective of spreading awareness about quality, standardisation, consumer safety, and sustainable development.

The theme of World Standards Day 2026 was Sustainable Development Goal 7 (SDG-7): Affordable and Clean Energy, highlighting the importance of access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all.

The programme was graced by Shri Om Prakash, Retired Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Border Security Force (BSF), as the Chief Guest. The distinguished guests included Shri Vivek Kumar Rawat, President, Bar Association, Faridabad, and Shri Sanjeev Chaudhary, Former President, Bar Association, Faridabad. The event was organised under the guidance of Shri M. K. Paramanik, Director and Head, BIS Faridabad Branch Office.

The Quality Walk commenced from SRS Mall Parking, Sector 12, Faridabad, and concluded at the same location. The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation from more than 1,200 people representing diverse sections of society, including academia, industry, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), the Bar Association, local residents of Faridabad, and several other organisations and community groups. The remarkable participation made Faridabad a witness to a significant public awareness initiative promoting quality, standardisation, and clean energy.

During the programme, the importance of quality standards in everyday life was highlighted. Standards play a vital role in ensuring product quality, safety, reliability, and consumer protection. They also contribute significantly to energy efficiency, environmental sustainability, and the promotion of clean energy solutions. The initiative encouraged citizens to adopt quality-conscious practices and make informed choices while purchasing products and services.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is the National Standards Body of India, functioning under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Government of India. BIS is responsible for the development of standards and the promotion of quality, safety, and reliability of products and services through standardisation, certification, and various quality assurance initiatives. It also undertakes awareness programmes for consumers, industries, educational institutions, and other stakeholders to promote a culture of quality and standardisation across the country.

The Quality Walk, under the slogan “Ek Kadam Gunwatta Ke Aur,” conveyed a strong message that quality is a shared responsibility and should become an integral part of everyday life. The programme also emphasised the need to promote energy-efficient products, encourage the responsible use of energy, and contribute towards achieving the objectives of SDG-7.

The overwhelming response and active participation of more than 1,200 individuals reflected the collective commitment of the people of Faridabad towards quality, consumer awareness, and sustainable development.

BIS Faridabad Branch Office expressed its sincere gratitude to the Chief Guest, distinguished guests, participating organisations, institutions, and citizens for their valuable contribution to making the programme a grand success. The initiative reaffirmed BIS’s commitment to strengthening public awareness about Indian Standards and fostering a quality-conscious society.