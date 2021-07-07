New Delhi: As offline businesses remain impacted amid the pandemic, Bisleri plans to go big with its e-commerce plans and enhance its online portfolio into more tier-2 cities. The company had launched its e-commerce portal ‘Bisleri@Doorstep’ last year providing access to the full range of its products.Also Read - Woman in Rajasthan Allegedly Given 2 Doses of Vaccine in 40 Seconds, Condition Stable

Observing that e-commerce growth has possibly been one of the few positive stories in times of the pandemic, Angelo George, CEO of Bisleri International Pvt Ltd said: "We have tied up with leading online delivery partners to scale up our servicing ability across the top 40 cities. In some cities, we leverage logistics partners to ensure our e-commerce deliveries happen in 3 hours, rather than the usual 24 hours."