New Delhi: Bitcoin Price – Eminent Greek philosopher Aristotle once said that "Patience is bitter, but its fruit is sweet." A dormant but was not out Bitcoin account has captured the essence of the aforementioned iconic quote. The Bitcoin account, which was inactive or inoperative since 2012, is now fetching a staggering value of around Rs 242 crore. The value of the once dormant Bitcoin account has gone up enormously along with the investment count in it. The account has witnessed a rise of investment by whopping 2,000 times, according to a report by NDTV Gadgets.

The dormant account shows that 900 bitcoins were transferred to it in August, 2012. At that point of time, the value of those bitcoins was around USD 12,778 or Rs 9.35 lakh. However, the

account was activated recently and the valuation skyrocketed to USD 33 Million or around Rs 242 crore.

While, Bitcoin price in India hit all-time high earlier in 2021, the last month saw the most popular cryptocurrency’s value fell significantly. However, this instance of the dormant

account shows the importance of holding on and keeping patience while investing.

Bitcoin is one of the most popular cryptocurrency in the world followed by Ethereum, and Dogecoin. A person with mysterious identity Satoshi Nakamoto introduced the Bitcoin in 2008. In

2010, Bitcoin was made available in exchanges.

India is increasingly adopting Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. According to reports, the country currently has more than one crore crypto investors, and the number is significantly

growing every day with several domestic crypto exchanges operating in the country. More and more investors in India have started making a beeline to invest in the digital coins, touted as the most important asset class of the 21st century.