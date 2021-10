New Delhi: Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies could cause the next financial crash, according to a top Bank of England official, Daily Mail reported. Deputy Governor Sir Jon Cunliffe said a massive collapse in the price of cryptocurrencies to as low as zero is ‘certainly a plausible scenario’ and that there was ‘a possibility of contagion’ across the global financial sector.Also Read - Gold Vs Crypto Vs Dollar : Which One Is Best To Invest ? Watch Video To Find Out As Money Matters