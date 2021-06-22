New Delhi: Popular Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin were today trading lower. While Bitcoin price witnessed a 7-day dip of over 18 per cent, Ethereum saw a drop of over 25 per cent, and Dogecoin was down by over 37 per cent, according to data provided by coin market cap website. The drop in Cryptocurrencies’ Prices came even as Chinese authorities’ strict rules pertaining to cryptomining. Cryptomining is considered as a big business there as the country accounts for more than half of bitcoin production around the world. Also Read - LIVE Southampton Weather Updates, June 22, Tuesday, India vs New Zealand Day 5, WTC 2021 Final: Dinesh Karthik Gives Weather Update; no Rain, no Covers

Cryptocurrency Price Today at 1:15 pm on June 22, 2021 (7-day Drop)

Bitcoin USD 32,782.80 down by over 18 per cent.

Ethereum USD 1,952.37 down by over 25 per cent.

Dogecoin USD 0.2057 down by over 37 per cent.

Tether USD 1.00 down by 0.02 per cent.

Binance Coin USD 283.00 down by over 24 per cent.

Cardano USD 1.20 down by over over 24 per cent.

Meanwhile, four major state-owned commercial banks and payment service Alipay in China have decided to block use of accounts of their customers for buying or trading crypto-currencies, according to media reports. Also Read - Months After Marriage, Man Learns ‘Wife’ is a Transgender, Files Case Against in-laws for 'Duping' Him

China Construction Bank Ltd, Bank of China Ltd, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd., Agricultural Bank of China Ltd., and Postal Savings Bank of China Ltd. and Ant Group-led Alipay have asked their customers have advised their customers about virtual currency-related transactions, media reports said. Also Read - Manpreet Singh to Lead Indian Men's Hockey Team in Olympics; Birendra Lakra, Harmanpreet Singh Named Vice-Captains