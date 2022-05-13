Cryptocurrency News | New Delhi: Thursday saw a massive sell-off in the cryptocurrency market. According to a report by Bloomberg, $200 billion of investors’ money was lost on Thursday. The Bitcoin fell over 10 per cent and touched its lowest since December 2020. Ethereum dropped as much as 16 per cent.Also Read - LIC IPO Price Revealed! Check Issue Price, Listing Date, Other Details Here

The impact of higher inflation and rate hikes by the central banks was evident in not only crypto markets but share markets as well. S&P 500 futures lost 0.8 per cent on Thursday. Another cryptocurrency, Terra Luna has fallen over 99 per cent in one month. It is a native token of the Terra blockchain.

In the last 7 days, Bitcoin has lost 28 per cent of its price.

Current Prices of Major Crypto Tokens