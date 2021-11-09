New Delhi: Prices of the world’s most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin and Ether have surged to new highs in Asia trade, according to a Reuters report. The more and more acceptance of cryptocurrency and apprehensions about inflation have bolstered the Bitcoin and Ethereum prices in the trading market, the Reuters report said.Also Read - Diwali, Dhanteras Investment Tips: Check Top Cryptocurrencies Other Than Bitcoin

Bitcoin, Ether Prices Today

Bitcoin price skyrocketed to USD 67,803 and Ether price has gone up to USD 4,825 in the Asian trade market. Both cryptocurrencies have more than doubled since June and added nearly 70 per cent against the dollar since the start of October. While Bitcoin has a market capitalisation of USD 1 trillion, Ether is the second-biggest cryptocurrency by market value, the Reuters report said. Also Read - Shiba Inu Coin Price Surges To All-Time High, Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Drops. Here's Why

What Led To Surge in Bitcoin, Ether Prices

Crypto is driven by the fast money. Recently, the biggest bank in Australia has announced that it would offer crypto trading to its customers. Singaporean authorities have also talked positive about the cryptocurrency. Also Read - Bitcoin, Other Cryptocurrencies Could Cause Next Financial Crash; Details Here

Cryptocurrency Market Capitalisation

Following these, cryptocurrencies’ market capitalisation have surged over USD 3 trillion, Reuters reported CoinGecko. On the CoinMarketCap platform, cryptocurrency market capitalisation was slightly below USD 3 trillion, the Reuters report.

Billed as the mother of all cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin which is a decentralised digital currency was created by someone called Satoshi Nakamoto (possibly a pseudonym) in 2009. As with most cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin is without a central bank or single administrator that can be sent from user to user on the peer-to-peer Bitcoin network without the need for intermediaries. Transactions are verified by network nodes through cryptography and recorded in a public distributed ledger called a Blockchain, according to IANS report.