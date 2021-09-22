New Delhi: Bitcoin and other Cryptocurrency prices have dropped to the lowest level in one and half month. The fall in prices of cryptocurrencies have come amid a massive sell off triggered by the development pertaining to China Evergrande crisis. Cryptocurrency investors are likely to experience more volatility, as per a Reuters report.Also Read - Elon Musk Tweets Photo of His New Shiba Inu Puppy Named 'Floki', Value of Dogecoin Cryptocurrency Surges!
Bitcoin Price, Cryptocurrency News Today
- Bitcoin has fallen to the lowest level since August. The staggering drop in prices have come as the institutional interest in the industry has gone up. A few investment banks have also increased their estimates for cryptocurrencies, as per a report in Good Returns website.
- Markets around the world, including that of cryptocurrencies, are worried over the situation arose due to Evergrande crisis. Reports are there that the Chinese real estate giant may default on its USD300 billion, as per the Good Returns website.
- Earlier in September, El Salvador became the first country in the world to adopt bitcoin as an official currency. EI Salvador’s decision to make Bitcoin a legal tender also had an impact on Bitcoin prices.
- Apart from this, there may be crackdown on cryptocurrencies by authorities and regulators in the US, the good returns report says.