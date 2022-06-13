Bitcoin Price | New Delhi: Share markets are not the only markets that are getting hammered by a global meltdown. The cryptocurrency market is also facing immense sell-off pressure. Bitcoin price today fell sharply to around $25,600, an 18-month low. It is over 60 per cent lower than the all-time low of $68,000 achieved in November 2021.Also Read - LIC Shares Plunge To All-Time Low As Investors Lose Rs 6 Lakh Crore On Dalal Street

The world's largest cryptocurrency further tanked 7 per cent over fears of risk-off sentiment due to a sharp rise in inflation globally, especially in the US.

What is ahead for Bitcoin?

According to analysts, Bitcoin may hit a grim $14,000 this year at this rate. In a Twitter thread, Venturefounder, a contributor at on-chain analytics platform CryptoQuant, forecasted 2022 as Bitcoin's year to "capitulate".

“In the next 670 days, BTC will capitulate in the next 6 months and hit cycle bottom ($14-21k), then chop around $28-40k in most of 2023 and be at $40k again by next halving,” one of the tweets read.

The likely bottom range at $14,000 would represent a drop of around 80 per cent for Bitcoin from the $68,000 all-time high.

Ethereum Price Today

Ether (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency, also fell considerably. Ethereum prices were hammered over the weekend, sending the world’s second-largest digital asset back below its 2018 peak.

On-chain analytics provider Glassnode reported that the Ethereum market has fallen below the ‘ETH Realized Price’ of $1,781. On Monday, the cryptocurrency plunged to $1,355, resulting in unrealized losses of more than 40 per cent.

(With agency inputs)