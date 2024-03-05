Home

Business

Bitcoin Rises To $66,000, Market Cap Crosses $2.5 trillion; What Led Rally In Cryptocurrency?

Bitcoin Rises To $66,000, Market Cap Crosses $2.5 trillion; What Led Rally In Cryptocurrency?

Last week, Bitcoin passed the $60,000 mark on Wednesday, nearly approaching it’s all-time high since 2021. The current rise is seen after the approval of a new type of investment indexed to the cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin (PC-Pixabay)

World’s famous cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, soared again within a week by crossing the $66,000 threshold. According to experts, recent substantial inflow of funds led it to close to it’s all-time highs.

Trending Now

Bitcoin reached to a peak of $66,319 during the session, and increased by 6.4% upto to $66,254. Its current value is 4% below its record peak of $68,999.99, which was reached in November 2021, reported Mint.

You may like to read

In Monday’s session, Bitcoin surged to a peak of $66,319 with a increase of 6.4% to settle at $66,254. At its current market value, Bitcoin sits approximately 4% below its record peak of $68,999.99, achieved in November 2021.

As per data from CoinGecko the worldwide cryptocurrency market capitalization experienced a surge of 3.6%, reaching approximately $2.54 trillion, reported Mint.

During this whole year, Bitcoin has seen a 50% increase in value throughout this year, with a significant portion of this growth occurring in recent weeks. This surge coincides with heightened inflows into US-listed Bitcoin funds.

Last week, Bitcoin passed the $60,000 mark on Wednesday, nearly approaching it’s all-time high since 2021. The current rise is seen after the approval of a new type of investment indexed to the cryptocurrency.

After the approval given by US securities regulators in January, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) indexed to bitcoin it has enabled a wider public to invest in the cryptocurrency without having to hold it directly. After this decision by US securities regulators the movement in Bitcoin has increased.

What Led To A Positive Movement In Bitcoin?

Traders invested into bitcoin after April’s halving event which was specifically designed to slow the release of the cryptocurrency. Also the Federal Reserve series of rate cuts also helped in the positive movement of Bitcoin.

The value of all the bitcoin in circulation has topped $2 trillion this month for the first time in two years, according to crypto platform CoinGecko.

What Led Surge In Bitcoin?

Major banks and investment firms have begun offering Bitcoin-related products and services, providing easier access for investors seeking exposure to the digital asset class.

concerns over inflation have led many investors to view Bitcoin as a hedge against fiat currency devaluation.

Bitcoin’s fixed supply of 21 million coins makes it an attractive alternative for those seeking to preserve their wealth.

Institutions such as Tesla, Square, and MicroStrategy have allocated significant portions of their treasuries to Bitcoin, signaling confidence in its long-term potential as a hedge against inflation and currency devaluation.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.