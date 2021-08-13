New Delhi: As the global cryptocurrency market hit USD 2 trillion for the first time in nearly three months, the industry players on Friday said the surge in the market cap indicates a wider acceptance of crypto assets across the globe, including in India.Also Read - Bhuj-The Pride of India Leaked Online, Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites
- Bitcoin has crossed the USD 46,000 mark (more than Rs 34 lakh for single coin) once again. The most popular cryptocurrency has been trading in the green with a market cap of more than USD 848 billion, according to CoinMarketCap.
- “The world’s oldest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin has witnessed a fantastic rally recently and the latest Ethereum upgrade, also known as London Hard Fork, has boosted the Ether price,” said Shivam Thakral, CEO, BuyUcoin.
- Crypto assets are moving towards becoming mainstream with many brands around the world accepting cryptocurrency as a form of payment.
- “The current bull run is expected to continue, and we are highly optimistic that Bitcoin will hit the $100,000 mark by the end of this year,” Thakral said in a statement.
- In India, Cryptocurrency exchange WazirX has witnessed a massive 2,648 per cent growth in user signups from tier 2 and 3 cities in the country, observing higher participation from women from smaller towns compared to their urban counterparts.
- The cryptocurrency exchange currently has more than 7.3 million users and has clocked over $21.8 billion in trading volume in 2021 till date.
- “Crypto has immense potential to remove the financial barriers for rural India, and provide cheaper access to capital, more online jobs,” Nischal Shetty, CEO, WazirX had said.
- There are more than 1.5 crore Indians holding over Rs 1,500 crore worth crypto assets.
- According to industry experts, crypto may become the most important asset class of the 21st century.