New Delhi: As the global cryptocurrency market hit USD 2 trillion for the first time in nearly three months, the industry players on Friday said the surge in the market cap indicates a wider acceptance of crypto assets across the globe, including in India.Also Read - Bhuj-The Pride of India Leaked Online, Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin Price USD Price Today News

  • Bitcoin has crossed the USD 46,000 mark (more than Rs 34 lakh for single coin) once again. The most popular cryptocurrency has been trading in the green with a market cap of more than USD 848 billion, according to CoinMarketCap.
  • “The world’s oldest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin has witnessed a fantastic rally recently and the latest Ethereum upgrade, also known as London Hard Fork, has boosted the Ether price,” said Shivam Thakral, CEO, BuyUcoin.
  • Crypto assets are moving towards becoming mainstream with many brands around the world accepting cryptocurrency as a form of payment.
  • “The current bull run is expected to continue, and we are highly optimistic that Bitcoin will hit the $100,000 mark by the end of this year,” Thakral said in a statement.
  • In India, Cryptocurrency exchange WazirX has witnessed a massive 2,648 per cent growth in user signups from tier 2 and 3 cities in the country, observing higher participation from women from smaller towns compared to their urban counterparts.
  • The cryptocurrency exchange currently has more than 7.3 million users and has clocked over $21.8 billion in trading volume in 2021 till date.
  • “Crypto has immense potential to remove the financial barriers for rural India, and provide cheaper access to capital, more online jobs,” Nischal Shetty, CEO, WazirX had said.
  • There are more than 1.5 crore Indians holding over Rs 1,500 crore worth crypto assets.
  • According to industry experts, crypto may become the most important asset class of the 21st century.
Also Read - Independence Day 2021: 13 Interesting Facts About Indian Tricolour You Should Not Miss
Also Read - Best Smartphone to Buy in August Under 15000 in India – Check Full Specifications, Price in India, Camera Features, and More