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Iran War triggers market chaos, but this mystery asset is quietly beating Gold and US dollar in the safe haven game

Iran War triggers market chaos, but this mystery asset is quietly beating Gold and US dollar in the safe haven game

Amid rising tensions in the Iran conflict, Bitcoin outperforms gold and the US dollar emerging as a surprising safe haven asset as global markets face volatility and uncertainty.

Bitcoin surge Iran war

The recent escalation of violence in West Asia has seen Iran and the allied countries trade missiles while oil prices skyrocket. The development has created panic in global markets as investors seek safety in assets like gold and the US dollar, typical occurrences during geopolitical crises. Instead, Bitcoin (BTC) has jumped into the lead.

A Recap of Recent Turmoil

On February 28, Iran was rocked by US-Israel strikes on its territory in retaliation for last week’s attack on the American consulate in Syria.

A wave of drone attacks ensued soon after on Israel by Iran-backed militias resulting in erratic developments with oil supply through the Strait of Hormuz (which handles almost 20% of daily oil traffic) getting temporarily choked. Oil prices, therefore, spiked, provoking volatility in stock markets and inflaming inflation fears. The emergence of new safe-haven assets took center stage as gold prices trended higher. The US dollar also traded strong.

Bitcoin, however, has flipped the script.

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Also read: Why has Bitcoin’s price plunged? What is the current price?, It has connection to Donald Trump’s latest executive order

Bitcoin Outperforms in War-Time

Bitcoin quickly became one of the biggest gainers during the Iran conflict instead of the supposed safe havens listed above. The cryptocurrency has gained over 10% in the last few days and traded above $70,000 for the first time since May of 2022. At one point last week, BTC price exceeded $73,000.

Bitcoin’s rally has dwarfed many traditional havens sending shockwaves through financial analysts who didn’t anticipate such a performance from BTC. While gold prices have traded strong during this crisis, Bitcoin has held its own ground, garnering worldwide attention.

Analysts suggest this huge gain is being fueled by investors now seeing Bitcoin as an asset that can hedge against geopolitical risks and inflation just like gold.

From Risk Asset to Safe Haven?

Bitcoin has mostly traded weak during periods of geopolitical and economic uncertainty. Some traders even called it a “risk-on” asset due to its high volatility and speculative nature.

But recent events beg to differ as BTC now seems to be acting like “digital gold.”

Gold’s ascent to “safe haven” status didn’t happen overnight. Nor did Bitcoin’s. Here’s why investors are likely turning to BTC:

Its decentralized nature: Completely unregulated by any government or central bank

Its liquidity: Bitcoin can be traded any day of the week at all hours.

Bitcoin as an Inflation Hedge: With oil prices surging, inflation expectations are skyrocketing. This will likely fuel crypto demand.

According to CoinShares, Bitcoin investment funds have seen inflows of over $2 billion since the conflict erupted.

Bitcoin Volatility Still A Concern

Bitcoin weathered the storm better than most but has still seen some wild price action throughout the conflict. After initially falling below $64,000 following reports of the first airstrikes by the US and Israel, Bitcoin quickly regained its footing. Another thing to note is that Bitcoin can still act erratically. Some experts have noted that geopolitical events still cause large price swings with the cryptocurrency.

For example, if oil prices were to spike rapidly or the conflict were to suddenly escalate, Bitcoin could see quick sell-offs from jittery investors.

A Changing Crypto Market?

One thing is for sure. Geopolitical events have a funny way of realigning markets. From Gold to Cash, investors have historically turned to old-school assets during crises.

Bitcoin has impressed onlookers and investors by stacking gains while everyone else struggled to escape losses. It may be too soon to call Bitcoin a new safe haven but if things continue to play out this way, crypto will have officially become a part of the new financial order.

Final Thoughts

Amid uncertainty around the world, investors are looking for ways to diversify their portfolios and Bitcoin has provided just that. Only time will tell if this geopolitical crisis will change the way we view Bitcoin as an asset class.

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