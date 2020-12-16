New Delhi: There is good news for bitcoin investors as the leading cryptocurrency rose as to $20,000 for the first time on Wednesday, its highest ever, said a Reuters report. The new high for the cryptocurrency was reached after it jumped 4.5% to move as high as $20,440. Also Read - US Elections 2020: Donald Trump's Campaign Website Briefly Defaced As Hackers Had 'Enough of Fake News'

Bitcoin has gained more than 170% this year, buoyed by demand from larger investors attracted to its potential for quick gains, purported resistance to inflation and expectations it will become a mainstream payment method. It's blistering rally has seen a massive flow of coin to North America from East Asia, fuelled by hunger for bitcoin among bigger and compliance-wary US investors, added the Reuters report.

The rally in bitcoin, which some investors have seen as a potential safe-haven, has coincided with spot gold's drop in recent months. Some investors such as hedge funds and family offices have in the past been deterred by the opaque nature of the crypto market. Tightening oversight of the American crypto industry has helped soothe some of those concerns.

The new high for the cryptocurrency is believed to be driven by new investors who have shown interest in digital assets in view of the prevailing economic situation due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The restrictions related to the pandemic have led to a slowdown in economic activities leading central banks around the world to increase spending in a bid to arrest the slowdown.

There is now a new-found interest in bitcoin as some investors view digital assets as a hedge against potential inflation from current monetary policies, said an earlier report of CoinDesk.