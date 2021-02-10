New Delhi: Within 24 hours of Tesla’s announcement that it will buy Bitcoin worth USD 1.5 billion Indian cryptocurrency exchange and trading platforms have seen a four-fold spike in the number of deposit requests. The development comes after Tesla stated that it will Bitcoin worth $1.5 billion and that it may accept the cryptocurrency as a payment option. Also Read - RBI Recruitment 2021: Application Process Closing Soon For 241 Security Guard Vacancies, Direct LINK Here

Taking to Twitter, Nischal Shetty, founder of Mumbai-based WazirX, a Bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchange and platform, said, "We saw transactions go up 300% after Tesla's announcement."

"INR (rupee) deposit credit is delayed on WazirX. We're getting a huge amount of deposit requests every minute. Please have patience, your deposit will be credited with some delays," Shetty furthwr added in his tweet.

Speaking to Times of India, Sharan Nair, chief business officer at Bengaluru-based CoinSwitch Kuber, said that the transaction volumes had doubled after the Tesla announcement as compared to the daily average volume.

As per latest updates, the Centre is planning to bring a bill on cryptocurrencies as existing laws are inadequate to deal with issues concerning them, Minister of State For Finance Anurag Thakur had told Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Earlier, Thakur had said that the regulatory bodies like RBI and Sebi do not have any legal framework to directly regulate cryptocurrencies as they are not currencies, assets, securities or commodities issued by identifiable users.

“The existing laws are inadequate to deal with the subject,” he said.

To deal with the cryptocurrencies, the Central government had formed an Inter-Ministerial Committee which has given its report on issues related to these currencies. Earlier a meeting with the Empowered Technology Group was also held, and the Committee of Secretaries chaired by the Cabinet Secretary has also given its report.