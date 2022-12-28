Order boAt Accessories At Your Doorstep In A Jiffy With Blinkit In THESE Cities | List Of Gadgets Available

Now order boAt earphones, bluetooth on Blinkit and get them at your doorstep in minutes.

Order boAt Accessories At Your Doorstep In A Jiffy With Blinkit In THESE Cities | List Of Gadgets Available (Image: IANS)

Delhi: Food, medical products etc are just a click and few minutes away. With growing e-commerce delivery system, everything is available at our doorstep in a jiffy. Zomato owned Blinkit has now found its space in almost every smartphone in every household because of its quick grocery delivery service. But now, apart from grocery, headphones and other accessories is now live! Blinkit on Wednesday announced that it has partnered with homegrown audio brand boAt to deliver headphones and other accessories at people’s doorsteps across few cities in India within minutes.

“boAt is extremely popular, and we are thrilled to have them on board with us. Starting with headphones, we’ll soon add more popular products such as boAt smartwatches and high-end speakers from the boAt portfolio,” Albinder Dhindsa, co-founder and CEO of Blinkit, said in a statement.

LIST OF CITIES WHERE THIS SERVICE IS AVIALBLE

Delhi-NCR

Mumbai

Kolkata

Bengaluru

boAt PRODUCTS AVAILABLE NOW

true wireless stereo (TWS)

neckbands

portable Bluetooth speakers

wired earphones

Moreover, customers can get a series of exciting deals on these boAt products on Blinkit.

“These products fit perfectly well within Blinkit’s business proposition of instant delivery. As the consumer evolves, this demonstrates the platform’s continuous expansion in its portfolio to solve a wide variety of last-minute needs through the magic of quick commerce,” Blinkit said.

“This first-in-line partnership with Blinkit will be a game changer in the world of quick commerce as audio and wearables have become an essential part of our routine and work scenario,” said Aman Gupta, co-founder and chief marketing officer (CMO), boAt.

“The convenience of quick delivery will help navigate and troubleshoot the worries of delay, repair and forgetfulness. As a customer-centric brand boAt is committed to being present at all touchpoints to create customer satisfaction, loyalty and advocacy,” he added.