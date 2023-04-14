Home

Blinkit Delivery Partners Continue Strike In Delhi-NCR, Around 100 Dark Stores Shut | 10 Quick Facts

Blinkit introduced a new pay structure on Monday for delivery partners under which the partners would have to book their time slots and complete the targets assigned to them. However, partners said this would reduce their earnings.

Blinkit said in a statement that although some locations have experienced disruptions, it is actively engaging with partners to get the stores back up and running for customers. PHOTO: Twitter

New Delhi: A protest called by delivery partners of Zomato-owned Blinkit over changes in pay structure has affected the services of the quick-commerce platform in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad areas. “Sorry for the inconvenience. Your store is under maintenance,” a message reads from the startup on its app.

The development comes as Blinkit introduced a new pay structure on Monday for delivery partners under which the partners would have to book their time slots and complete the targets assigned to them. The delivery partners would be paid on kilometre basis. However, they say this would reduce their earnings. Check the top 10 developments of the matter.

Even though the company did not give the breakdown of the new pay structure, it said it is working on bringing all the impacted stores live soon. The company said in a statement that although some locations have experienced disruptions, it is actively engaging with partners to get the stores back up and running for customers. Due to the protest, over 50% of the 200 dark stores run by Blinkit in Delhi-NCR have remained shut for the last three days. Several stores in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida are expected to go offline in the coming days due to the strike, Economic Times reported. Moreover, the delivery partners across Delhi-NCR are planning to continue their strike over the coming days. In the meantime, a local BJP leader has written a letter to the deputy labour commissioner of Gurugram on behalf of Blinkit delivery workers. “Sir, this is the complaint I have received from the riders of Zomato -Blinkit company on the injustice bring done, and it is my request that it is immediately resolved,” Yashpal Batra wrote. The protest called by the delivery partners of Blinkit is not happening for first time. For the last one year, quick-commerce player Dunzo and food delivery platform Swiggy have also faced several protests. Last year in November, Swiggy’s delivery executives in Kochi went on a strike demanding a hike in remuneration. Formerly known as Grofers, the company was acquired in a Rs 4,447 crore deal by food delivery company Zomato in June last year.

