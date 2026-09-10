‘Like UPI, India can lead the world in tokenization’: Blockmaze CEO Tejinder Virk

Tejinder Virk, CEO of Blockmaze, explains how tokenisation technology could open up new avenues for secure investing for NRIs and retail investors in India.

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Tokenization is set to completely transform the way investments are made in India in the near future (Bond Summit 2026).

India has made a mark globally with UPI, and tokenisation could be the next area where the country takes the lead. At an event in Mumbai, Blockmaze co-founder and CEO Tejinder Virk spoke about how the technology could transform investment in India.

India has made a mark globally with UPI, and tokenisation could be the next area where the country takes the lead. At an event in Mumbai, Blockmaze co-founder and CEO Tejinder Virk spoke about how the technology could transform investment in India.

What will tokenization teach?

Tejinder Virk said India had traditionally followed business models from the West, but UPI marked a major shift in that thinking.

India’s Global Reputation: From fewer than 400 transactions a month, India recorded 26 billion UPI transactions in July. This represents more than 50 per cent of the global total digital payments. Today, Indian UPI technology is used in more than 10 countries worldwide.

Reach from small villages to big cities: UPI was successful because it was so simple. A person in a small village in Punjab could easily send even Rs 5 to a relative in Maharashtra.

New investment speed: UPI showed the world how quickly money can be transferred from one place to another, while tokenization will determine how quickly money can be invested in any asset or project.

Why is crypto still lagging after 12 years?

The total value of assets worldwide is estimated at about $600 trillion. Despite the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana over the past 12 years, the global crypto market remains below $3 trillion, accounting for less than half a per cent of total global wealth.

According to Tejinder Virk, the biggest reason for crypto’s failure to grow was the lack of ‘legal finality’:

Technical Finality: You sent a digital token to someone via blockchain within 5 seconds, this is called ‘technical finality’.

Legal finality: If a token is issued for land or bonds, not only did you receive the token in 5 seconds, but did you also receive legal ownership and government registration of the property in your name in 5 seconds? Unless blockchain technology is integrated with government regulations and legal recognition, the true benefits of tokenization will not be realised.

Dubai example: When real estate is tokenized in Dubai, its information is immediately registered with the Dubai Land Department (DLD), and government taxes are also collected simultaneously. This is called legal and technical harmonisation.

Blockmaze sets Guinness World Record, settlement in 6 seconds

Tejinder Virk explained that his company, Blockmaze, has created the largest tokenized ecosystem in the world, complying with government regulations:

Blockmaze has received the Guinness World Record for being the world’s largest legally regulated blockchain ecosystem.

This network is registered and licensed under government regulations in 42 countries of the world (Europe, Middle East, North America, Mauritius etc.).

Blockmaze has tokenized 70 per cent of the world’s stock market (approximately $100 trillion in assets), where legal settlement of trades is completed in less than 6 seconds, without any intermediaries.

Big opportunities for NRIs and Indian infrastructure

Indians living in the Gulf (GCC) countries send approximately $135 billion to India each year. Indians living abroad want to invest in the country’s development, but opening an account in the Indian stock market and completing KYC can take months. Tokenization will allow them to invest directly in Indian infrastructure or legally invest in projects like water pipelines, without any delay.

If a green infrastructure project is built in Mumbai or government institutions like REC issue tokenized bonds, investors from all over the world can invest directly in India under safe and legal rules. All government regulations, such as KYC, stamp duty, and STT, are already coded into Blockmaze’s blockchain. This eliminates any possibility of fraud or tax evasion.