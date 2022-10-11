New Delhi: Another trading day ended in the Dalal Street with investors on a selling spree! The global risk-averse sentiments of the investing community amid high interest rates could be clearly seen.Also Read - Dalal Street Bleeds Red! Sensex Falls Over 750 Pts, Nifty Down By 230 Pts In Opening Trade

BSE Sensex ended 843.79 points or 1.46 per cent lower at 57,147.32 and NSE Nifty ended 257.45 points or 1.49 per cent higher at 16,983.55. Also Read - Sensex, Nifty End Flat! Steel Stocks Rise, Banking Stocks Fall. Check Top Gainers & Losers

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

Axis Bank: 0.93 per cent

Asian Paints: 0.88 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

IndusInd Bank: -3.70 per cent

Nestle: -3.13 per cent

Tata Steel: -3.05 per cent

Tech Mahindra: -2.58 per cent

Infosys: -2.54 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Axis Bank: 1.05 per cent

Adani Enterprises: 0.85 per cent

Asian Paints: 0.63 per cent

Tata Steel: 2.17 per cent

Larsen: 2.06 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS