New Delhi: Another trading day ended in the Dalal Street with investors on a selling spree! The global risk-averse sentiments of the investing community amid high interest rates could be clearly seen.
BSE Sensex ended 843.79 points or 1.46 per cent lower at 57,147.32 and NSE Nifty ended 257.45 points or 1.49 per cent higher at 16,983.55.
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- Axis Bank: 0.93 per cent
- Asian Paints: 0.88 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- IndusInd Bank: -3.70 per cent
- Nestle: -3.13 per cent
- Tata Steel: -3.05 per cent
- Tech Mahindra: -2.58 per cent
- Infosys: -2.54 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- Axis Bank: 1.05 per cent
- Adani Enterprises: 0.85 per cent
- Asian Paints: 0.63 per cent
- Tata Steel: 2.17 per cent
- Larsen: 2.06 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- Divis Labs: -5.00 per cent
- IndusInd Bank: -3.78 per cent
- Eicher Motors: -3.50 per cent
- Nestle: -1.33 per cent
- JSW Steel: -3.49 per cent