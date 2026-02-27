Home

Bloodbath in stock market as bears hold strong grip from start; Investors Lose Rs 4,91,886 Crore

The overall sentiment remained cautious, suggesting traders were reducing exposure amid growing uncertainty.

Bears held a strong grip on the market from the start.

New Delhi: The local stock market closed with a massive decline on Friday, 27 February 2026. The Sensex fell 961 points, while the Nifty fell 317 points. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 81,287.19, down 961.42 points, or 1.17%. During trading, the Sensex touched a high of 82,246.17 and a low of 81,159.15. The 50-share NSE Nifty fell 317.90 points, or 1.25%, to 25,178.65. BSE-listed companies suffered a loss of Rs 491,886.39 crore today.

Among Sensex stocks, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Indigo, and Maruti were the major losers. In contrast, HCL Technologies, Trent, Infosys, Eternal, and NTPC recorded gains.

How did the Sensex perform?

The Sensex closed at 82,248.61 points in the previous session. On Friday, 27 February 2026, it opened weak at 82,220.48 points. It fell to a low of 81,159.15 points and touched a high of 82,246.17 points.

These four factors are being attributed to the stock market decline. They include FIIs selling, weak global markets, no deal yet reached between the US and Iran, and a falling Rupee.

Bears held a strong grip

Bears held a strong grip on the market from the start today. Their selling intensified in the final trading hours, dragging the market down significantly. Market sentiment remained clearly weak, with significant selling in financials, auto, FMCG, metals, and realty, while sectors like IT offered modest support. The overall sentiment remained cautious, suggesting traders were reducing exposure amid growing uncertainty.

