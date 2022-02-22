New Delhi: Indian share markets fell 1,000 points on Tuesday amid the new heights in the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Last night, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised the independence of the Donetsk and the Luhansk regions in Eastern Ukraine. Sensex was trading at 56,603, over 1,000 points lower as of 9:40 AM, Nifty50 on the other hand, was down over 300 points, and was trading below 16,900.Also Read - Sensex Closes 400 Points Lower, Nifty50 Closes Above 17,000 In A Highly Volatile Day

All the sectors were trading in the red with L&T, TCS and Dr Reddy’s being the top losers at Sensex. On Nifty50, L&T, TCS and UPL were the top loser. 30 out of 30 stocks in Sensex were in the red and all the indices in Nifty50 were also in the red. Also Read - Oil Prices Highest Since 2014 Amidst Rising Russia-Ukraine Tensions

Media and Metal stocks were taking the worst hit of the bear attack. In media stocks, TV18 and Network 18 were the top losers. In metal stocks, Welspun Corp, Hindustan Copper and Hindustan Zinc were the top losers. No stock in any of these indices was in the green. Also Read - Food Delivery Platform Swiggy To Launch $800 Million IPO. Details Here

Asian Markets Down

The prices of Brent Crude oil also touched $97 per barrel as the address of Russian President Vladimir Putin went live last night.

Other Asian markets were also reacting to the new geopolitical tensions. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 600 points or 2.24 per cent as of 9:30 AM (IST). Hong Kong’s benchmark index Hang Seng was down 3 per cent or 720 points and Australia’s ASX lost 115 points and was down 1.5 per cent.

Yesterday, US’ S&P closed 0.72 per cent lower amid fresh tensions.