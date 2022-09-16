New Delhi: Indian stock markets ended this week facing massive losses owing to the weak global cues on fears of aggressive tightening by the Fed in the face of warnings of a global recession. BSE Sensex ended 1,093.22 points or 1.82 per cent down at 58,840.79 and NSE Nifty ended 1,093.22 points or 1.82 per cent down at 58,840.79.Also Read - Sensex, Nifty End In Red, Indices Plunge Below 60K, 18K. Check Top Gainers & Losers
Both Sensex and Nifty had crossed 60,000 and 18,000 marks respectively, earlier this week
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- IndusInd Bank: 2.47 per cent
- Axis Bank: 0.04 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- UltraTechCement: -4.55 per cent
- Tech Mahindra: -4.47 per cent
- Infosys: -4.07 per cent
- M&M: -3.77 per cent
- Nestle: -3.41 per cent
- Wipro: -3.26 per cent
- TCS: -3.20 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- IndusInd Bank: 2.52 per cent
- Cipla: 0.61 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- UPL: -5.12 per cent
- TATA Cons. Prod: -4.73 per cent
- Tech Mahindra: -4.52 per cent
- UltraTechCement: -4.27 per cent
- Infosys: -3.89 per cent