New Delhi: Indian stock markets ended this week facing massive losses owing to the weak global cues on fears of aggressive tightening by the Fed in the face of warnings of a global recession. BSE Sensex ended 1,093.22 points or 1.82 per cent down at 58,840.79 and NSE Nifty ended 1,093.22 points or 1.82 per cent down at 58,840.79.

Both Sensex and Nifty had crossed 60,000 and 18,000 marks respectively, earlier this week

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

IndusInd Bank: 2.47 per cent

Axis Bank: 0.04 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

UltraTechCement: -4.55 per cent

Tech Mahindra: -4.47 per cent

Infosys: -4.07 per cent

M&M: -3.77 per cent

Nestle: -3.41 per cent

Wipro: -3.26 per cent

TCS: -3.20 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

IndusInd Bank: 2.52 per cent

Cipla: 0.61 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS