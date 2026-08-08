Blow for X users earning from platform; Elon Musk shuts down most popular monetisation programme; here’s what you can do now

If you earn money on the social media platform X by posting or sharing others' content, there is a major update for you. Elon Musk has announced the complete discontinuation of X's creator revenue-sharing programme. The final payment under this programme will be made on September 11.

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New Delhi: If you earn money on the social media platform X by posting or sharing others’ content, there is a major update for you. Elon Musk has announced the complete discontinuation of X’s creator revenue-sharing programme. The final payment under this programme will be made on September 11. However, there is good news for creators: Musk hasn’t completely closed off avenues for earning money; instead, he has introduced a new “Original Content Reward Program,” where only those who post original content will receive payment.

Meanwhile, new sign-ups for the programme were halted on August 7. Previously, this revenue-sharing program allowed users with premium accounts to earn money based on the engagement their posts received. This decision comes shortly after X’s Product Head, Nikita Bier, stepped down from the role, though he remains an advisor to the company.

Reasons for discontinuing the old programme

According to X’s Head of Creator Partnerships, Allegra Jacchia, the old program’s approach and objectives were not moving in the right direction. Instead of bringing new content to the platform, creators were reusing others’ content solely to make money. She stated that rather than adding more terms and conditions, it was deemed better to launch a new program that specifically promotes original content.

Dates for remaining payments under the old programme

August 14 – First payment

August 28 – Second payment

September 11 (or thereabouts) – Final payment for earnings up to September 7

What is X’s new Original Content Reward Program?

X’s new program is designed to reward creators who share their original ideas, reporting, creativity, or commentary on the platform. You will not earn money for copy-pasted or low-quality content.

Under the new system, eligible creators will earn based on “qualified impressions” generated by their original content. Payments will be made every two weeks. Original content includes a user’s own threads, videos, memes, reporting, analysis, photos, and graphics. Existing content presented with appropriate context, humour, or creative editing may also qualify.

Key requirements to join the new programme:

Users must be at least 18 years old and reside in an eligible country.

Users must have an X Premium plan linked to a personal or business account.

Users must have at least 500 verified followers. Additionally, they must have garnered at least 500,000 impressions from verified users on their home timeline over the past 90 days. Impressions from replies do not count towards this total.

Content

Users must consistently post original content.

How to apply and when will the first payment be received?

Initially, only creators who were already part of the revenue-sharing program can join this new program. Applications can be submitted via Creator Studio, with results provided within three days. If an application is rejected, there will be an opportunity to re-apply after 90 days.

The first payment under the new program will be issued on August 28. Meanwhile, existing creators who become eligible and enroll on or after September 8 will receive their first payment on September 25.