Share Market News: This IT company gains post update related to Konkan Railway Corporation Limited, check details here

Shares of small-cap IT company Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd. are seeing a 5 per cent gain today, driven by a significant update the company released just minutes before market opening. Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd. (BCSSL) has successfully completed a proof of concept (PoC) of its BluHealth Screener and BluHealth Scanner for Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL), the company said in its latest exchange filing.

The company stated that the test was conducted at the Madgaon railway station in Goa on January 15-16, 2026. During this test, the company’s AI-based preventive health screening technology was tested in a real railway operational environment.

According to the filing, the two-day PoC involved the health screening of 30 KRCL employees and 14 passengers, a total of 44 people. This process was conducted under the supervision of five to seven KRCL officials and with the assistance of two members of the BluHealth team.

During the screening, AI technology measured health parameters such as heart rate, blood pressure, SpO2, heart rate variability, stress index, and ECG without any invasive procedures. The AI then generated a health report and analysis, which was also reviewed with on-site medical staff.

The results of this PoC revealed several strengths of the BluHealth platform. The technology demonstrated its ability to perform health screenings quickly and accurately, demonstrating its effectiveness even in crowded public spaces such as railway stations. The system also demonstrated its ability to automatically identify health risks, maintain data privacy and confidentiality, and generate reports quickly.

At the time of writing the story, the company’s stock was trading at Rs 19.99, up 4.93% or Rs 0.94 on the BSE.

