This IT stock commences trading on National Stock Exchange, gains over 6 percent amid selling in market, check details here

The company previously announced its direct listing on the NSE with board approval on April 30, 2026. The company's NSE symbol is "BLUECLOUDS," and a total of 92,30,81,600 equity shares have been admitted for trading on the NSE Main Board.

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New Delhi: Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited, a small cap company with a market cap of Rs 2,100.01 crore, today informed in its latest exchange filing that the equity shares of the company have now been listed on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE).

The company announced that its shares will commence trading on the NSE on Monday, August 17, 2026. This listing is in accordance with the NSE circular dated August 14, 2026. The company previously announced its direct listing on the NSE with board approval on April 30, 2026. The company’s NSE symbol is “BLUECLOUDS,” and a total of 92,30,81,600 equity shares have been admitted for trading on the NSE Main Board. These shares have a face value of Re 1 per share.

The company’s stock was trading at Rs 23.19, up 6.23% or Rs 1.36 on the NSE as of 12:22 pm. On the BSE, it was trading at Rs 23.24, up 6.31% or Rs 1.38.

Janaki Yarlagadda, Chairman of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited, said that the company’s listing on the NSE is a proud moment for Blue Cloud. She explained that since listing on the BSE in 2016, the company has grown from an IT services company to a diversified AI-first company with revenues exceeding ₹1,000 crore. She added that listing on both exchanges will provide shareholders with more choice and improved liquidity in their shares.

It also reflects the strength and maturity of the organisation the company has built. He expressed his gratitude to shareholders, employees, customers, and partners for their trust, and thanked NSE. He stated that the dual listing reflects confidence in the long-term prospects of the company’s Sovereign AI platforms and will provide the company with the necessary capital market credibility as it expands across three continents.

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