Share Market News: THIS company to be on investors radar when markets open next post this update, check details

Shares of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd (BCSSL), a BSE-listed provider of AI-driven enterprise and cybersecurity solutions, will be on investors’ radar when the market opens next, as the company has shared information related to the successful deployment of its flagship AccessGenie AIoT Video Analytics Platform at the Rajiv Aarogyasri Health Care Trust (RAHCT) Dialysis Centre in Hyderabad.

The project, executed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, is located at the Area Hospital in Kondapur, Hyderabad. RAHCT has officially certified the system’s operational readiness after it surpassed all functional, security, and performance benchmarks during a comprehensive evaluation.

The AccessGenie platform is designed to convert traditional video surveillance into an intelligent operational engine. At the RAHCT centre, the solution delivers several critical capabilities aimed at improving both patient safety and clinical efficiency:

The platform includes early detection for incidents such as falls, fire/smoke, mob gatherings, and suspicious behaviour, empowering staff to respond proactively to risks.

To support the governance requirements of the Telangana government, the platform features secure API integration with the Arogyasri Statistical Analysis System (SAS). This allows for real-time data exchange and advanced analytics. Furthermore, all video and clinical metadata are stored in a highly secure environment compliant with international healthcare data privacy regulations.

Meanwhile, shares of the company ended the last trading session in the green at Rs 19.58, a gain of Rs 1.73 or 9.69 per cent from the previous close of Rs 17.85 on the BSE. The positive closing comes despite benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty tumbling on Friday, snapping a three-day rally, dragged by metal, IT stocks and caution ahead of the Budget presentation on February 1.

Fresh foreign fund outflows and weakness in the rupee also added to the bearish trend in the equity markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 296.59 points or 0.36 per cent to settle at 82,269.78. During the day, it tumbled 625.34 points or 0.75 per cent to 81,941.03.

