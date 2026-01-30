Share Market News: THIS company surges 12 percent even as benchmark indices remain volatile, check details here

Home

Amid the ongoing decline in the stock market on Friday, shares of small-cap IT company Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd have seen a rise of 11%. As of last seen, the stock was trading at ₹19.61, up 9.86%, or ₹1.76, on the BSE. The stock opened at ₹17.85 on the BSE today and has touched an intraday high of ₹20. According to available data, 201,802 equity shares of the company were traded at the time of writing the report.

In a filing dated December 31, 2025, the company stated that its Board of Directors had taken some important decisions. The board has appointed Vinod Babu Bollikonda, the current CEO, as the Group CEO of the company. Chandrashekhar Mudraganam, who was currently serving as the Chief Global Strategic Business Officer, has been appointed as the new CEO of the company. Furthermore, Rajesh Suryadevara, who was previously serving as the Technical Director in the Healthcare Division, has been appointed as the CIO (Chief Information Officer) of the company. Dipankar Biswas has been appointed as the CPO (Chief Product Officer) of the company.

Earlier, in a filing dated December 24, 2025, the company had said that it has signed an MoU with ConnectM Technology Solutions Pvt Ltd, a specialist in automotive electronics and hardware systems.

The partnership is for the joint development of a semiconductor-based EdgeAI system-on-chip (SoC) focused on next-generation automotive cybersecurity needs.

Under the MoU, BCSSL will lead the architecture, design and development of this advanced EdgeAI SoC platform, which will include capabilities such as real-time threat detection, intrusion prevention and continuous security management.

Meanwhile, benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade on Friday after a three-day rally, dragged by IT stocks and caution ahead of the Budget presentation on February 1.

Fresh foreign fund outflows and weak trends in global equities also added to the markets’ weakness during initial trading.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 619.06 points to 81,947.31 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 171.35 points to 25,247.55.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.