Share Market News: IT stock jumps over 15 percent in volatile market as subsidiary signs USD 15 million deal with THIS company

Under this project, BCSSL-USA will develop, integrate, secure, and operate AI infrastructure, cybersecurity, telecommunications, and data center solutions for SpaceX.

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New Delhi: Shares of IT tech company Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd. are trading higher by more than 15% today. This surge is driven by a significant development the company provided in its exchange filings shortly before market opening today.

At the time of writing the report, the company’s stock was trading at Rs 21.82, up 10.54% or Rs 2.08 on the BSE. The company in its latest exchange filing today informed that its wholly-owned US subsidiary Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd – USA (BCSSL-USA) has signed Statement of Work (SOW) No. 1 with SpaceX International Ltd, MY.

This agreement is part of the Master Services Agreement signed between the two companies on July 9, 2026. It includes a contractual commitment of at least USD 150 million (USD 150 million) over an 18-month period. Under this project, BCSSL-USA will develop, integrate, secure, and operate AI infrastructure, cybersecurity, telecommunications, and data center solutions for SpaceX.

The company stated in the filing that the total project value includes USD 70 million for AI Infrastructure, USD 25 million for Cybersecurity, $25 million for Telecommunications, and USD 30 million for Data Center Solutions. Work will be completed in five phases with six quarterly billing periods, beginning with assessment and design, while managed operations will commence in the sixth quarter.

This includes services such as GPU and AI accelerator cluster deployment, MLOps and model-serving infrastructure, Security Operations Center with SIEM/SOAR, network and NOC-managed connectivity, data center build-out and commissioning, and disaster recovery. Tejesh Kumar Kodali, Group Chairman, said that this agreement is a significant milestone for the AI ​​infrastructure business and demonstrates the company’s ability to deliver AI compute, cybersecurity, and data center solutions at scale.

Bhaskar Nallamilli, CEO of BCSSL-USA, said the agreement demonstrates the company’s growing ability to deliver large and integrated AI infrastructure, cybersecurity, telecom and data center projects for global customers and strengthens BCSSL’s strategic position as an AI-first technology group.

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