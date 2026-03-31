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Share Market News: Stock of THIS company to be in focus after it receives major order from Hyderabad police, Check details here

Share Market News: Stock of THIS company to be in focus after it receives major order from Hyderabad police, Check details here

According to exchange filings, this project is significant for Blue Cloud Softech as it strengthens the company's capabilities in providing AI and high-tech solutions and further expands its presence in the government security sector.

Shares of THIS company in focus after it converts 10.5 million warrants into shares

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd, a small-cap IT company providing AI-based enterprise solutions, today informed its investors of receiving a large order in its latest exchange filing, following which the company’s stock will be on investors’ radar on Wednesday, April 1. The stock market is closed today on account of Mahavir Jayanti.

The company announced in its latest exchange filing today that it has received a new order from the Hyderabad City Police. The company will deploy AI-based server and GPU systems and a social media monitoring platform called “Blura Saga.” This will help the police analyze data, gather intelligence, and conduct critical operations more effectively.

The company stated in the filing that Blura Saga is an AI-based platform that monitors and analyzes social media activity in real time. It helps detect trends, identify fake news, and understand public sentiment. This provides immediate alerts to authorities, allowing them to respond quickly and release accurate information.

This platform helps police and government agencies stay alert to potential threats, communicate better, and operate smarter. According to exchange filings, this project is significant for Blue Cloud Softech as it strengthens the company’s capabilities in providing AI and high-tech solutions and further expands its presence in the government security sector.

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Tejesh Kodali, Group Chairman of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd., said this project demonstrates the company’s continued commitment to providing AI-based platforms and infrastructure to the government and public safety sectors. According to him, these orders demonstrate the company’s technical capabilities and will open up new opportunities for future government projects.

Last Monday, the stock had closed at Rs 18.04, down 4.75% or Rs 0.90 on the BSE.

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