Home

Business

Share Market News: This company surges 15 percent on USD 1 billion investment plan, check share price and other details

Share Market News: This company surges 15 percent on USD 1 billion investment plan, check share price and other details

The company stated that the first phase is expected to commence in FY 2026 following regulatory approvals, with subsequent gradual expansion to 800 MW based on demand.

Stock Market open today? Are NSE, BSE, MCX open or close for trading on Budget day

Amidst the rise in the stock market on the first day of the trading week, the shares of small-cap IT company Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd are seeing a strong rise. The company’s stock was trading at Rs 20.82, up 15.03% or Rs 2.72, on the BSE at the time of writing the report. The stock opened at Rs 19.25 on the BSE today and has so far touched an intraday high of Rs 21.30.

This surge is driven by a significant development the company released today. In its latest exchange filing, the company announced that Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd. (BCSSL) will invest US$1 billion in a phased manner to develop AI-based, next-generation data centres and digital cloud infrastructure in India.

The company aims to build up to 800 megawatts of data centre capacity across the country, positioning it among India’s leading and technologically advanced digital infrastructure companies. The company stated that this project is designed to strengthen India’s digital economy, national security, scientific research, and enterprise digitisation.

Under this plan, hyperscale and AI-optimised data centres will be built in major cities and emerging tech hubs, designed for machine learning, large AI models (LLMs), and real-time analytics. High-performance computing (HPC) and GPU clusters will also be installed. The company will also create secure and sovereign cloud environments for government and defence institutions, where data will be protected in accordance with Indian regulations.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

BCSSL claims that its infrastructure will be different from traditional data centres, as it will include AI-based automation, high-quality server racks, liquid cooling technology, energy efficiency management and in-built cyber security systems.

The company stated that the first phase is expected to commence in FY 2026 following regulatory approvals, with subsequent gradual expansion to 800 MW based on demand. The company expects this initiative to generate long-term and stable revenue, improve profitability, and strengthen India’s digital sovereignty.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.