Share Market News: THIS company witnesses major gains after receiving order from Modi government, check full details here

Small cap IT company Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd has given two big information to the investors back to back, after which the company’s stock is trading with a gain of more than 3% today. Last seen, the company’s stock was trading at ₹23.67, up 3.09%, or ₹0.71, on the BSE. Let’s take a look at the company’s announcement to its investors.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited (BCSSL) has received Letter of Intent (LoI) from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Government of India for Unified License (Virtual Network Operator) – ISP Category ‘A’ to provide services nationally, which is considered a major step in the company’s strategy to build next-generation digital and data-center based infrastructure platform across the country, the company said in its latest exchange filing today.

The company stated that upon completion of all regulatory requirements, such as depositing entry fees, providing bank guarantees, and signing license agreements, the company will be able to provide internet services across India. The company stated that this license will enable BCSSL to provide high-speed and secure internet connectivity to companies, government institutions, and remote areas across the country, and, combined with its AI-based data center and sovereign cloud, create an integrated digital platform that will promote cloud adoption, cybersecurity, and digital transformation.

In an exchange filing, the company stated that it is building a digital ecosystem by integrating network connectivity, data centers, and cloud infrastructure to provide secure, fast, and scalable data access and enable businesses to seamlessly meet their IT needs. The system will also strengthen remote office connectivity, workload management, and business continuity. This license will also strengthen the company’s position in the AI, cloud, and digital infrastructure markets, enabling it to provide end-to-end digital solutions to government and private clients.

