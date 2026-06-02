Share Market News: This IT stock gains even as benchmark indices remain volatile, company crosses Rs 1000 crore revenue for first time

Revenue from operations increased 26% to ₹1,002 crore in FY26, compared to ₹796.86 crore in the previous fiscal year. Net profit increased 37% to ₹60.50 crore, compared to ₹44.27 crore in FY25.

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Stock Market News

New Delhi: Amidst the ongoing decline in the stock market on Tuesday, the shares of AI based small cap IT company, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd are trading up by about 2% today. The company’s stock was trading down 1.89 percent, or Rs 0.34, at Rs 18.34 on the BSE as of 11:32 am. The company’s stock’s gains today come after strong FY26 and Q4 numbers.

Talking about the March 2026 quarter, the company’s revenue increased to ₹277.52 crore in Q4 FY26 from ₹265.41 crore in Q3 FY26. EBITDA also increased to ₹47.82 crore, while in the previous quarter it was ₹32.55 crore. However, there was some decline in profits on a quarterly basis. The company’s PAT was ₹12.11 crore in Q4 FY26, which was ₹18.58 crore in Q3 FY26. Whereas the profit before tax was ₹22.75 crore. The company’s EPS was ₹0.16 in the March quarter.

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The company also stated that this is the first time annual revenue has crossed ₹1,000 crore. Revenue from operations increased 26% to ₹1,002 crore in FY26, compared to ₹796.86 crore in the previous fiscal year. Net profit increased 37% to ₹60.50 crore, compared to ₹44.27 crore in FY25.

The company’s EBITDA for the full year also increased to ₹126.13 crore, up from ₹71.05 crore in the previous fiscal year. Profit before exceptional items and taxes was ₹89.54 crore, compared to ₹59.13 crore in FY25. The company’s earnings per share (EPS) for FY26 was ₹1.13.

Vinod Babu Bollikonda, Managing Director and Group CEO of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd., said that FY26 has been a landmark year for the company. He explained that surpassing ₹1,000 crore in revenue and a 37% increase in profit after tax demonstrates the strength of the company’s AI-based enterprise and cybersecurity businesses.

He said that working with Telangana Police on AI-enabled computing infrastructure and Blura Saga intelligence platform is a sign that the company is now making its strong presence in public safety and government projects as well.

Sensex Today:

In a major development, the Indian equities erased all the intraday losses with Nifty back above 23,500. TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Trent are among top gainers on the Nifty, while losers are NTPC, Power Grid Corp, Cipla, Dr Reddy’s Labs and L&T.

Among sectors IT index up 4%, while auto, metal, Consumer Durables, realty up 0.5% each. However, pharma, healthcare, power, media, energy down 0.5-1%. Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices down marginally.

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