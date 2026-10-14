Share Market News: IT stock trades in green in weak market as company achieves success in USD 150 million SpaceX International program

Sensex and Nifty rebounded after opening lower on Wednesday, supported by a rally in IT stocks and a private sector bank, helping the markets extend their recovery from the previous session. The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 32.96 points to 73,000.82 in early trade before bouncing back.

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New Delhi: Small-cap IT company, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited, with a market cap of Rs 1,864.62 crore, has given important information in its latest exchange filing just before the market opened today. At the time of writing, the company’s stock was trading at Rs 20, up 1.99 percent or Rs 0.39. The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 38, hit on September 6, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 16.51.

In its latest exchange filing today, the company said it has made a good start to a €150 million (US$150 million) program with SpaceX International Ltd, Labuan. Work under the program began on August 24, 2026, the company said. Within a few weeks, the company completed the program’s architecture, or technical framework. Additionally, approximately ₹250 million worth of work was completed in the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

According to the company, work has already begun as planned for the current quarter, October to December 2026. Thus, there is no lag between the completion of one phase and the start of the next.

The program addresses three key sectors of the global digital economy: artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and data centres, cybersecurity, and telecommunications (telecoms). The program’s total value is $150 million, with the largest share focused on AI infrastructure and data centres. This sector has been allocated $100 million (US$100 million), representing approximately two-thirds of the total program.

Additionally, $25 million (US$25 million) has been allocated for cybersecurity and $25 million (US$25 million) for the telecommunications sector. Both sectors account for approximately 16.67 per cent of the total program, each representing a total value of $150 million.

Tejesh Kumar Kodali, Group Chairman of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited, said that the company’s approach demonstrates how to advance a large program by prioritising AI-first. He explained that within just a few weeks of starting work, the company had established the technical framework for the program, including AI infrastructure and data centres, cybersecurity, and telecommunications. Additionally, approximately ₹25 crore worth of work has been completed, and the next phase has begun on schedule. He added that customers should expect the company to deliver on its promises and on schedule.

Markets recover early losses amid buying in IT stocks

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back after falling in early trade on Wednesday as a rally in IT stocks and a private bank helped the markets sustain their previous session’s recovery. The 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 32.96 points to 73,000.82 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty skidded 32.65 points to 22,688.75.

However, later both the benchmark indices recovered all their early losses. The BSE benchmark traded 161.48 points higher at 73,195.26, and the Nifty climbed 36 points to 22,757.95.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.62 per cent higher at USD 106.4 per barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,305.13 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, South Korea’s Kospi, Japan’s 225 index, Shanghai’s SSE Composite index and Hang Seng index quoted higher. US markets ended lower on Tuesday.

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