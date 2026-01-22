Home

Shares of THIS company gain over 6 percent amid a rally in stock markets on easing global trade tensions, check details here

After three consecutive losses, both major stock market indices, the Sensex and Nifty, are trading in the green on Thursday. Amid this rally, shares of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd., a small-cap IT company that makes software, are trading up 4 per cent today. Last seen, the stock was trading 6.57% higher, at Rs 18.49 on the BSE. According to data available on the BSE, 6,94,826 equity shares of the company were traded at the writing of the report.

Recently, the company had informed in its latest exchange filing that Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited (BCSSL) has signed an MoU with ConnectM Technology Solutions Pvt Ltd, a company specialising in automotive electronics and hardware systems.

Under this MoU, the two companies will jointly develop a semiconductor-based EdgeAI system-on-chip (SoC) designed to address next-generation automotive cybersecurity needs. BCSSL will be responsible for the architecture, design, and development of the chip, which will include features such as real-time threat detection, intrusion prevention, and continuous security management.

This EdgeAI SoC will be specifically designed for telematics control units (TCUs), vehicle control units (VCUs), and other critical electronic modules used in electric, connected, and software-defined vehicles. With this collaboration, BCSSL is taking a major step toward expanding into the automotive semiconductor sector, while also leveraging ConnectM’s expertise in automotive-grade hardware and OEM integration.

Meanwhile, the broader Asian markets were trading on a mixed note, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 index and South Korea’s Kospi index trading higher, while Shanghai’s SSE Composite index and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index quoted lower.

Foreign institutional investors offloaded equities worth Rs 1,787.66 crore on Wednesday while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 4,520.47 crore, according to exchange data.

