New Delhi: With the focus on all-round development, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday presented a budget estimate of Rs 33,441.02 crores for the financial year 2020-21. The BMC budget was presented by Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi on Tuesday afternoon. This is his first budget presentation after he took charge as the commissioner last year.

This year’s budget is higher than the last year’s budget which was Rs 30,692.59 crore. Like last year, the BMC has allocated Rs 2,000 crore for the Mumbai coastal road project. This road project was started in 2018 but was later stalled for several months because of the court order.

Among other projects, Goregaon Mulund Link Road project, which is yet to start, gets an allocation of Rs 300 crore from the BMC.

Besides, the BMC has also allocated 14,637.76 crores for the capital expenditure which will be spent on development projects and for the improvement of the city’s infrastructure. Last year, the BMC had allocated 11,480.42 crores for capital expenditure in the city.

In the budget for 2020-21, the BMC has offered to provide 100 per cent concession on bus fare to the blind and the disabled people. It has also offered 50 per cent concession in bus fare to senior citizens travelling in non-AC buses.