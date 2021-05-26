New Delhi: BMW Group India on Tuesday said it has pledged a total of Rs 8 crore towards the fight against Covid-19 pandemic. Also Read - Man Attacks Marathi Actor Sonalee Kulkarni's Father With Knife, Barges Into Their House

The group will contribute an additional Rs 5 crore on top of the company's earlier commitment of Rs 3 crore.

"BMW Group India's efforts are dedicated towards augmenting healthcare infrastructure and medical services in Gurugram (Delhi NCR) and Chengalpattu (Tamil Nadu)," the group said in a statement.

“Associations with government and non-government organisations have been initiated for on-ground implementation. 150 oxygen concentrators have been imported by BMW Group India for critical care of Covid-19 patients. The concentrators will be utilised by an oxygen bank in Gurugram (Delhi NCR) operated by GiveIndia, a non-governmental organisation.”

According to the company, BMW India Foundation has been contributing significantly towards strengthening healthcare infrastructure.

“An Isolation Ward and PCR Lab have been created at Chengalpattu Government Hospital with further commitment to provide RT-PCR lab equipment and microbial detection systems to expand Covid-19 testing.”

“The Foundation has worked closely with the Gurugram district health administration for sample collection and vaccination program by providing mobile vans and rapid antigen kits. Critical care equipment has been provided to the Gurugram Civil Hospital and an Isolation Ward has been created for police at Manesar.”