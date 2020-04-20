New Delhi: In a shocking news, BMW Group President and CEO Rudratej Singh passed away on Monday morning due to a massive cardiac arrest. Also Read - Royal Enfield working on an electric motorcycle: Report

"BMW Group India, with profound sorrow, announces the demise of Rudratej Singh President and Chief Executive Officer on April 20, 2020," the automaker said in a statement.

"Our prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult period. He will always be remembered as an inspiring and compassionate human being," BMW said.

Fondly called as ‘Rudy’, he had joined BMW in August 2019, and was the first Indian President & CEO of BMW in India. An alumnus of Delhi University, Singh had more than 25 years of experience and held multiple leadership positions both in the automotive and non-automotive industry.

Prior to his stint at BMW, Rudratej Singh was the Global President at Chennai-based Royal Enfield. Before entering the Indian automotive industry, Rudratej Singh had 16 years of experience at Unilever.

“His transformational vision and strategic orientation played a crucial role in navigation of BMW Group India in a challenging business environment. His demise comes at a crucial junction when we were in midst of implementing strategic measures for strengthening the dealer network across India,” the automaker said in the statement.

This is the second major setback to the team of BMW India. Earlier, on April 7, 40-year-old Mihir Dayal, the sales head at BMW Group India passed away after battling cancer.

May their souls rest in peace!