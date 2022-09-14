Chandigarh: Automobile giant BMW on Wednesday rejected reports and denied the Punjab government’s claim of investment in the state. The clarification from BMW comes a day after it was reported that the auto giant agreed to set up an auto-part unit in Punjab after chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s efforts to attract investment from Germany.Also Read - Punjab To Get BMW Manufacturing Unit

The report quoting BMW spokesperson also claimed that a decision in this regard was taken during the visit of the chief minister to BMW headquarters in Munich (Germany).

As per the report, the chief minister during the meeting showcased the Punjab government's efforts to promote industry in the state, after which BMW agreed to set up its auto component unit in the state.

CM Bhagwant Mann said this will be the second unit of the company in India as already one such unit was operational in Chennai. He also added that the move will give a major boost to industrial growth of the state and open new vistas of employment for youth.

During his visit to Munich (Germany), the Punjab chief minister also invited BMW to collaborate with the state in the e-mobility sector.

The Punjab CM was also apprised that e-mobility was a major sector of focus for the auto giant which targets 50% of its global sales to consist of fully electric vehicles by 2030 under the leadership of chairman of the board of management, BMW AG, Oliver Zipse.

Bhagwant Mann also said his government has worked hard at recently approved Punjab’s Electric Vehicle policy and it was expected to usher in a new era for the e-mobility sector in Punjab.