New Delhi: The domestic flight operations will resume from May 25. However, the aviation ministry has imposed various restrictions in terms of baggage, arrival time, security check requirements and check-in facilities.

Take a look at some frequently asked questions (FAQs) relating to boarding flight at Delhi's IGI airport:

How much early do I have to reach the airport?

Passengers should reach at least 2 hours prior to domestic flight departure.

Which terminal should I go to board my domestic flight?

All domestic flights are operating from Terminal 3.

What arrangements have been made for entry into the airport?

To distribute passenger load in the departure forecourt, DIAL has moved from current all gates all airlines to allocation of designated gates to airlines to enter into the terminal building.

All passengers will need to download the Aarogya Setu App on their phones, prior to reaching the airport / at the forecourt itself.

Provisions has been made for thermal scanning of passengers as per Government guidelines

Designated gates for passengers entry?

AIRLINES CHECK IN ROW ENTRY GATES VISTARA A 1 & 2 SPICEJET B 1 & 2 AIR ASIA D 3 & 4 AIR INDIA E-F 3 & 4 GOAIR G 5 & 6 ALL OTHER DOMESTIC C&H (Reserved) 5 & 6 INTERNATIONAL REPATRIATION FLIGHTS K-L-M 7 & 8

Where will I get my boarding pass from? What about the airline check-in counters?

Passengers are encouraged to do online check-in .Check-in rows from A to H is allocated for Domestic Airlines. Each airline is allocated a certain number of check-in rows .Passengers for one airline will not be allowed to use facilities designated for another. Boarding pass will be issued by the Airline only after the passenger confirms to the declaration below.

Who are not allowed to travel?

Any Person who is tested positive for COVID -19 or any person staying in a containment zone should not travel. If a passenger who is not permitted to fly, undetakes an air journey he/she shall be liable for penal action.

Is it safe to use washroom at the airport?

Washroom hygiene has always been a high-priority at Delhi Airport.Washrooms are cleaned and sanitised round the clock.

Are there any food & beverage outlet available at T3?

The food & beverage outlets will be open at T3.