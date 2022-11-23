Bob Iger Could Earn Over $27 Million A Year As Disney CEO

Iger earned $47.5 million: $3 million in salary, a $21.8 million bonus, $10 million worth of stock awards, and $9.6 million worth of stock options, in 2019 -- his last full year as the CEO of Disney.

Bob Iger Could Earn Over $27 Million A Year As Disney CEO

Burbank: Bob Iger, who has returned as the CEO of Disney, has the potential to earn around $27 million a year at the company. According to the company’s financial filing, Iger will earn $1 million as a base salary. Depending on the performance of the company under his leadership, he could earn far more. He is also eligible for Disney’s annual, performance-based bonus with a target bonus of $1 million.

Apart from that he will also be receiving Disney’s equity-based, long-term incentive plan. According to the company’s filing, for each year Iger serves as CEO he “will be granted a long-term incentive award having a target value of $25 million”. While 60% of this incentive will be given in restricted stock units — or RSUs — while the remaining 40% will be in stock options. This would add up to a total of $27 million per year or even more, depending on his annual bonus.

Bob Iger served as the CEO of Disney for 15 years till 2019 before Bob Chapek succeeded him. Chapek ran the company for less than 3 years and now, Iger is back at the helm of affairs. Iger earned $47.5 million: $3 million in salary, a $21.8 million bonus, $10 million worth of stock awards, and $9.6 million worth of stock options, in 2019 — his last full year as the CEO of Disney, said a Business Insider report.