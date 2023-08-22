Home

BoB Launches Video Re-KYC Service for Hassle-Free KYC Updation; Here’s How To Use

New Delhi: State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) has launched a new Video Re-KYC service that allows individual resident customers to update their know your customer (KYC) documents without having to visit a branch. With this feature, Video Re-KYC calls will be undertaken during business hours (10:00AM to 6:00PM) on all working days.

BoB’s Video Re-KYC Service: Details

The Video Re-KYC service is available to customers who have aadhaar number and PAN card. To use the service, customers need to visit the BoB website or app and click on the “Video Re-KYC” link. They will then need to enter their account number and mobile number. A one-time password (OTP) will be sent to their mobile phone. Once they enter the OTP, they will be connected to a BoB banker who will verify their identity and update their KYC documents.

BoB’s Video Re-KYC Service: How To Use

In the first stage, customers have to visit the BoB website and complete the online Re-KYC application by submitting some basic information. Once the online application is submitted, the Video KYC call with the bank executive will be conducted. For the video call, customers will require original PAN Card, a blank white sheet of paper and a blue/black pen. Video Re-KYC calls will be undertaken during business hours (10:00AM to 6:00PM) on all working days.

On successful completion of the video session, the customer details will be updated in the bank’s records and a confirmation text message will be sent to the customer.

“Customers, whose Re-KYC is due, can complete their Video KYC in a few minutes without having to visit the branch,” Bank of Baroda (BoB) said in a statement.

Periodic Updation of KYC Mandatory

Periodic updation of KYC (Re-KYC) is a mandatory requirement of the RBI and customers need to immediately update their KYC documents with the bank when KYC update is due. The roll-out of the video Re-KYC facility makes the process much simpler, more convenient and elevates the entire customer experience.

BoB introduced video KYC in 2021 to open full-fledged digital savings accounts. The bank has now extended video KYC for Re-KYC facility for the convenience of its customers.

(With PTI inputs)

