At present, four Indian carriers — SpiceJet, Vistara, Air India, and its subsidiary Air India Express – are using Boeing 737 aircraft in their fleets. IndiGo, one of the prominent carriers, operates an all-Airbus fleet of A320 and A321s.

A look at the Indian carriers operating Boeing 737 aircraft in their fleets

Air India: Air India operates a fleet of both narrow-body and wide-body aircraft Airbus A320ceo family, Airbus A320neo, and widebody fleet is Boeing 747, Boeing 777 series, and Boeing 787 making a total of 125 aircraft.

Aircraft In Service Airbus A319-100 22 Airbus A320-200 9 Airbus A320neo 27 Airbus A321-200 20 Boeing 747-400 4 Boeing 777-200LR 3 Boeing 777-300ER 13 Boeing 787-800 27

Vistara: Vistara fleet comprises Airbus A320, A320neo, A321neo, Boeing 737 and B787 planes. According to the airline, it has registered a growth of 3.3 percentage points in market share, since July 2020, having grown from 4.2 per cent in July 2020 to 7.5 per cent in November 2021. The airline said over the last two years, it has also introduced multiple product and service enhancements, including board WiFi connectivity, gate-to-gate service, fully-flat beds in Airbus A321neo aircraft and Boeing Dreamliner 787, among others.

Boeing 737-800: 5

Boeing 737-900: 2

SpiceJet: Last year, after a hiatus of 2.5 years, the Boeing 737 Max resumed flying passengers in India. “SpiceJet had resumed operating scheduled commercial flights from November 2021 using the Max.

Boeing 737-900: 5

Boeing 737 MAX 8: 13

Boeing 737-800: 36

Boeing 737-700: 5

Air India Express

Boeing 737-800: 25

China Plane Crash: No Survivors Found, Boeing 737 Fleet Grounded

Nearly 18 hours after the deadly crash, state broadcaster CCTV asserted that no survivors have been found even as the search of the scattered wreckage continued. “Wreckage of the plane was found at the scene, but up until now, none of those aboard the plane with whom contact was lost have been found,” said state broadcaster CCTV.

Earlier on Monday, state media reported that all 737-800s in China Eastern’s fleet were ordered grounded. Aviation experts said it is unusual to ground an entire fleet of planes unless there is evidence of a problem with the model. China has more 737-800s than any other country — nearly 1,200 — and if identical planes at other Chinese airlines are grounded, it “could have a significant impact on domestic travel,” said aviation consultant IBA.

Boeing 737-800 Fleet

Boeing 737-800s have been flying since 1998, and Boeing has sold more than 5,100 of them. They have been involved in 22 accidents that damaged the planes beyond repair and killed 612 people, according to data compiled by the Aviation Safety Network, an arm of the Flight Safety Foundation.

Boeing 737 Max aircraft is an advanced version of Boeing 737-800 and both belong to the 737 series. Two Boeing 737 Max aircraft were involved in accidents in the six-month period between October 2018 and March 2019, killing a total of 346 people. Following these two accidents, the DGCA had banned Boeing 737 Max planes in India in March 2019.

After Boeing made necessary software rectifications to the satisfaction of the DGCA, the ban on the aircraft’s commercial operations was lifted after 27 months in August last year.