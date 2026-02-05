Home

Business

Boeing Layoffs: Aircraft giant to cut 300 jobs from defence division, workers to be notified this week

Boeing Layoffs: Aircraft giant to cut 300 jobs from defence division, workers to be notified this week

Boeing plans to cut 300 jobs in its defence supply chain as part of a workforce reshuffle, while continuing hiring elsewhere to realign operations and control costs amid industry pressures.

Boeing Co. plans to lay off approximately 300 employees from its defense unit’s supply chain this week, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News. The positions being eliminated are spread out over several locations in the U.S. Boeing plans to notify affected workers this week.

White Plains, New York-based defense contractor Honeywell International Inc. announced last week that it would lay off 2,000 workers this month as part of a company-wide restructuring. Boeing employees impacted by the layoffs will be provided severance and outplacement support, the company told Bloomberg.

Which Positions Are Being Eliminated?

This round of layoffs at Boeing are largely affecting supply chain positions within the company’s defense division. The positions being eliminated are not unionized, according to people familiar with the matter.

Boeing said in a statement to Bloomberg that it “periodically reviews and adjusts staffing levels to align with our commitments to our customers and communities.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

While the company didn’t provide a specific date, they did confirm that affected employees will receive notices this week.

Not Only Layoffs

Boeing also currently has around 1,300 job postings available throughout the company. Some of the employees that are laid-off from the defense unit may have the opportunity to apply for these positions.

Boeing ended 2025 with about 182,000 employees, an increase of about 10,000 workers from the previous year. This past summer, Boeing hired thousands of new workers.

Why Are These Positions Being Eliminated?

Boeing is moving some of its engineering work for the 787 Dreamliner jetliner from Washington state to South Carolina. In a notice to employees obtained by Bloomberg, the company said the move could impact about 300 engineers in Washington.

South Carolina is a right-to-work state without a union contract for aerospace engineers. Union representatives for Boeing engineers have sent a letter to the company asking what will happen with their contract and if employees will be allowed to transfer to other locations.

U.S. Companies Announce Layoffs

Over the last several months, major U.S. companies have announced layoffs including technology companies, shipping companies, airlines and media. While some companies are looking to trim their workforce, Boeing has also continued to hire new employees.

Who Could Be Affected By The Cuts?

Employees who are laid-off from Boeing’s defense unit will be given the opportunity to be recruited or transferred to other positions within the company, if available.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.